HELP PEOPLE! Northgate church, Turnbull Heating and Air Conditioning to assist The Salvation Army with food

Press release:

There are many families within the greater Genesee region that, during normal circumstances, don’t know where their next meal may come from. During this time of uncertainty, it becomes clearer that as a community, it is our call to help those around us.

Have you felt that urge to help, but just can’t figure out where to plug yourself in?

Northgate Free Methodist Church will be assisting The Salvation Army with food collection and distribution.

They are setting up a drop-off point on Monday, March 23, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at their North Campus, located at 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia.

The Salvation Army is in need of the following items:

Canned meats

Peanut butter

Jelly, soups or chili in cans

Pastas, rice, beans

Breakfast items

Snack items for kids

Shelf-stable milk

There will be volunteers available to unload items from your vehicle, and safety precautions will be made to maintain social distancing.

Turnbull Heating and Air Conditioning has offered their fleet of vehicles to transfer the goods to The Salvation Army .

The Salvation Army in Batavia is looking for some (relatively) younger people who are willing to volunteer to help shop and hand out food as people come in . This would be on a daily basis for as long as they are able to have food available. They currently are in the office from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day but as the need grows it will become likely that those hours will grow as well.

If you can help out, call Todd at 343-6482.