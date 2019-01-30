'Help Your Neighbor Find Hope' is theme of 2019 Catholic Charities' Appeal

Above, the Resurrection Parish team from Batavia at the 2019 Catholic Charities Appeal workshop.

Press release:

About 50 Appeal parish volunteers, clergy, and Catholic Charities’ staff attended a volunteer training workshop on Jan. 23 to help kick off the 2019 Appeal in support of Catholic Charities in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

The event was held at Batavia Country Club in preparation for the annual campaign, which carries a goal of $11 million.

During this month's training workshop, a Hero of Hope Partner Award was presented to Wyoming County Court Judge Michael Mohun. Judge Mohun was selected for his work in collaborating with area human service agencies and community organizations to find resources to help those who come before him having committed a crime to move towards a healthy, safe and law-abiding life.

In addition, former client Sarah Veazey shared how her and her daughter have benefited from counseling received from Catholic Charities.

The patron saint for the 2019 Appeal is Saint Faustina. Working under the theme “Help your neighbor find hope,” Appeal volunteers from Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties will begin reaching out to individuals and businesses in the community to encourage their support of the Appeal.

It helps fund Catholic Charities’ 70 programs and services across 61 sites in Western New York, along with a number of programs and ministries through the Fund for the Faith.

“Funding is critically important in Catholic Charities’ efforts to continue providing programs and services to our most vulnerable neighbors across Western New York,” said John and Ruthanne Daly, 2019 Appeal general chairs.

“Achieving this year’s goal takes a significant amount of hard work and commitment by our parish volunteers, but with our collective strength and support, we can ensure that the communities of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties can continue to turn to Catholic Charities for help.”

This year’s Appeal Week will take place April 7-14 throughout the eight counties of Western New York to celebrate the support of those who have made contributions to the Appeal, and to encourage those who have not already donated to do so. Volunteers will continue to work to achieve the final goal until the conclusion of the 2019 Appeal on June 30.

To make a donation to the 2019 Appeal or for more information contact Catholic Charities at (716) 218-1400 or go to ccwny.org.

Catholic Charities provides a range of services in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. These services include basic assistance; counseling for individuals, couples and families; Domestic Violence program for men; Our Kids: Parent Education and Awareness Program; and outreach to homebound seniors through Friendly Phones in Orleans County and Friendly Phones and Home Visitation in Genesee County.

Catholic Charities provided assistance which impacted more than 152,000 individuals, Catholics and non-Catholics alike during the past year, including nearly 3,300 individuals in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. Donors from these three counties contributed $474,408 to the 2018 Appeal.

Catholic Charities’ offices are located at:

25 Liberty St., Suite 7, Batavia

243 South Main St., Albion

and 6470 State Rt. 20A Bldg. 1, Perry.

About Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities has helped individuals and families in need since its founding in 1923. That need is varied and widespread – from emergency assistance to mental health counseling and treatment, and from specialized services for older adults to help with job training and education. Catholic Charities empowers children, families and seniors to achieve meaningful, healthy and productive lives. In all situations, Catholic Charities delivers support to meet immediate needs, and then assesses clients for other needs to ensure long-term success.

An excellent steward of the contributions it receives, Catholic Charities earns highest-possible ratings from Charity Navigator for transparency and sound fiscal management and is a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity. Catholic Charities also receives highest ratings from the Council on Accreditation for quality service. For more information, visit ccwny.org.

Below, John Dwyer opens the Appeal workshop with a introductory remarks. He is a trustee emeritus on the Catholic Charities Board of Trustees and has been involved with the Appeal for years.