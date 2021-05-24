May 24, 2021 - 10:44am
Here's the lineup for the free concert series on Friday nights in Jackson Square starting June 25
posted by Billie Owens in news, Downtown Batavia 2021 Concert Series, Jackson Square.
The lineup for the Downtown Batavia 2021 Concert Series in Jackson Square is set for Friday evenings from 7 to 9 starting June 25. Admission is free.
Here are the entertainers:
- June 25 -- Penny Whiskey
- July 2 -- Old Hippies
- July 3 -- Home to Home Concert Series
- July 9 -- Skycats
- July 16 -- The Don Newcomb Band
- July 23 -- Ghost Riders
- July 30 -- Tommy Geraci's Rio Bravo
- Aug. 6 -- DSP Jazz Trio
- Aug. 13 -- Bluesway Band
- Aug. 20 -- Mitty & The Followers
- Aug. 27 -- Red Creek
Comments