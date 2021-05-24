Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 24, 2021 - 10:44am

Here's the lineup for the free concert series on Friday nights in Jackson Square starting June 25

posted by Billie Owens in news, Downtown Batavia 2021 Concert Series, Jackson Square.

The lineup for the Downtown Batavia 2021 Concert Series in Jackson Square is set for Friday evenings from 7 to 9 starting June 25. Admission is free.

Here are the entertainers:

  • June 25 -- Penny Whiskey
  • July 2 -- Old Hippies
  • July 3 -- Home to Home Concert Series
  • July 9 -- Skycats
  • July 16 -- The Don Newcomb Band
  • July 23 -- Ghost Riders
  • July 30 -- Tommy Geraci's Rio Bravo
  • Aug. 6 -- DSP Jazz Trio
  • Aug. 13 -- Bluesway Band
  • Aug. 20 -- Mitty & The Followers
  • Aug. 27 -- Red Creek

Comments

Calendar

May 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button