Here's the season lineup of concerts at Darien Lakes State Park, all on Tuesday nights at Shelter #2

Darien Lakes State Park 2019 Concert Schedule

All concerts are on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Shelter #2. Day area admission to the park is free after 5 p.m.

Darien Lakes State Park is located at 10475 Harlow Road, Darien Center. Phone is 547-9242.

Please remember that Darien Lakes State Park is a “Carry in/Carry out” park.

Please help support park events by supporting the Natural Heritage Trust. Donations to the Natural Heritage Trust for Darien Lakes State Park can be made at the park or online at www.nysparks.com.

June 25 -- Corfu/Pembroke Community Band

Come and kick off the beginning of the 2019 concert series with the hometown sounds from the Corfu/Pembroke Community Band. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the classic concert band ensemble.

July 2 -- NY Rockin’ Revue Gone Country

It’s all country tonight. They will be bringing out the banjo, fiddle and pedal steel guitar. It’s Patsy Cline, Charlie Daniels, Hank Williams Sr. and many more.

July 9 -- Ghost Riders

The Ghost Riders will lift your spirit with drivin’ “hardcore country” music with a twang that makes listeners of all ages want to get out and dance and have fun.

July 16 -- The Swooners

Enjoy the music of every decade, from the Roaring '20s thru the Big '80s and beyond. They will make you want to dance, sing, laugh -- and cry.

July 23 -- Auslanders

German night is back with the sounds of the Auslanders! This popular Buffalo band has been entertaining for years, as one of the area's most enjoyed Oktoberfest bands. Authentic German selections and a polka here or there will keep your feet stomping and spirits high!

July 30 -- Old Hippies

The music of the Old Hippies is acoustic and a varied brand, be it their own creative songs or recognizable covers from a golden musical era: the '50s,'60s, '70s and on and on...nostalgic to those who lived it and romantic to those who didn’t.

Aug. 6 -- The Batavia Swing Band

Listen and dance to Batavia’s premier swing band as they play the most popular swing, jazz, and Big Band music from over the years.

Aug. 13 -- The Band Anastazja

Armed with a banjo, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, bass, spoons, eight kids, Mom, Dad and Gramma. The Band Anastazja travels here, there and everywhere to entertain folks with their unique style of music and their genuineness in real life stories that they tell and the songs to accompany them.

Aug. 20 -- In The House

Their repertoire includes dance hits and classics from the '40s to present. Their music includes R&B, blues, disco, country, gospel and classic rock.

Aug. 27 -- The Boomers

The Boomers have a vast repertoire of classic songs, which includes favorites from the '40s thru the '90s.

Sept. 1 -- NY Rockin' Revue ***Fireworks Afterward***

Whether it’s classic rock, country or old-time favorites, NY Rockin’ Revue provides it all. Enjoy a night of great music and dancing, along with a firework show following.