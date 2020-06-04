HLOM details reopening strategy, plans 'low touch' or 'no touch' experience

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum plans to reopen when New York State guidelines allow with limited admission and mandatory coronavirus protocols.

We have been following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of New York.

Executive Director Ryan Duffy and the Board of Directors have also obtained the assistance of T&L Cleaning Service, a locally owned professional cleaning service to advise us on a cleaning protocol and usage of effective products to keep our visitors and staff safe during this crisis.

T&L Cleaning has donated their services to our museum during this time.

The museum we closed will not be the same museum we reopen.

Visitors will be required to wear masks;

Admission will be limited to no more than 10 at a time;

HLOM is planning a “low touch” or “no touch” experience for visitors;

The museum will have a newly designed “one way” floor plan with into and out of “pinch points” in its floor layout.

These measures are “a work in progress” and will obviously evolve as our nation continues to deal with this crisis.

We ask for cooperation understanding as we make this transition, as it will be a change for everyone.

The museum looks forward to welcoming old and new faces back with open arms, figuratively speaking, as we continue to exhibit the living history of Genesee County and Holland Land Purchase.