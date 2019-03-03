HLOM has openings for antique dealers or vendors for Batavia Antique Show and Sale April 5-6

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum still has openings for antique dealers or vendors for its 13th Annual Batavia Antique Show and Sale on Friday and Saturday, April 5th and 6th.

The antique show will take place at the Richard C. Call Arena on the Batavia campus of Genesee Community College, located at One College Road, Batavia.

The event opens on Friday, April 5th, at 5 p.m. and continues until 8 o'clock. It reopens Saturday, April 6th, at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

If a vendor is interested in participating the details for the show are as follows:

Each show space is 16’ x 16’; with a chair provided with the rental, for a price of $80; and subsequent spaces will be discounted $10 per purchase;

Tables can also be rented for an additional charge of $10 per table;

Setup time for the show will begin on Friday, April 5th, beginning at 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Displays can be taken down after 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th;

Advertising will also be provided for all participants to be distributed as needed.

For more information about the 13th Annual Batavia Antique Show and Sale, please contact the Holland Land Office Museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected]