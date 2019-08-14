HLOM hires new marketing coordinator

Submitted photo and press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the addition of Jodi Fisher to its team as the new museum marketing coordinator.

The museum and its supporters welcome Fisher as her experience and personality will be wonderful additions to the HLOM.

As marketing coordinator, she will be responsible for promoting the museum’s large number of exhibits, events and programming to a wider audience both within Genesee County and Western New York as a whole.

She has a love of local history and the arts which will make her an asset to the museum and will be a major part of our plans for success going forward.

Fisher is currently also the Department of Environmental Conservation grant coordinator for Genesee-Orleans Arts Council (GO ART!), which she will maintain while working at the museum.

We look forward to what Fisher can bring to the museum and invite everyone to join us in welcoming her and be sure to check out all of the museum’s wonderful events and programs in the future.