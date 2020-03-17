HLOM is staying open but canceling March events, plus the Spring Antique Show at GCC

Press release:

Dear Holland Land Office Museum Supporters:

We at the Holland Land Office Museum have been watching the current situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. The museum will be staying open during our regular business hours.

We are taking the proper precautionary measures within the museum and have instituted a vigorous cleaning schedule for our facilities and exhibit areas.

We have decided that although we will be staying open we are canceling our events through the rest of March and will be continually evaluating the situation as April approaches.

Furthermore, our Spring Antique Show at Genesee Community College on April 17th & 18th has been cancelled , though a search for a new date is underway.

Any other event that is cancelled the museum will be working to reschedule at a later date, so none of us miss out.

We have requested all of our volunteers refrain from coming to the museum until further notice as a precaution. We ask that all visitors adhere to our policy refraining touching the artifacts and display cases, and to use our sanitizing stations throughout the museum.

Any updates to our situation will be communicated through our website, Facebook page, and email.

Should you have any questions please feel free to contact the museum by phone at 585-343-4727 or by email at [email protected].

Thank you,

Ryan Duffy

Executive Director