December 19, 2018 - 3:10pm
HLOM membership meeting and dinner is Dec. 27 at Dibble Center, RSVP by Dec. 22
Press release:
We hope everyone is having a wonderful holiday so far! We also wanted to thank you for your continued support for the Holland Purchase Historical Society and Holland Land Office Museum throughout this past year and would like to invite our membership to the HPHS's 2018 Annual Meeting:
- Thursday, Dec. 27th;
- 6 p.m.;
- Dibble Family Center, located at 4120 W. Main Street Road in Batavia;
- Tickets are $15 per person;
- The dinner choices are either lasagna, roast beef, or stuffed chicken.
We ask that you please RSVP by this Saturday, Dec. 22nd, with payment and meal choice to reserve a seat.
When you stop by to drop off your R.S.V.P., take a moment to check out some of the items we have in our gift shop (131 W. Main St.
Batavia). In addition to all the new books we have some great items for stocking stuffers like:
- L.E.D. keychains
- Magnets
- HLOM shot glasses
- HLOM pins
- and much more!
Thank you again for your support and if you have any questions or concerns please contact the museum. Phone is 343-4727. Email: [email protected]
