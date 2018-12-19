Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 19, 2018 - 3:10pm

HLOM membership meeting and dinner is Dec. 27 at Dibble Center, RSVP by Dec. 22

posted by Billie Owens in hlom, news.
Press release:
 
We hope everyone is having a wonderful holiday so far! We also wanted to thank you for your continued support for the Holland Purchase Historical Society and Holland Land Office Museum throughout this past year and would like to invite our membership to the HPHS's 2018 Annual Meeting: 
  • Thursday, Dec. 27th;
  • 6 p.m.;
  • Dibble Family Center, located at 4120 W. Main Street Road in Batavia;
  • Tickets are $15 per person;
  • The dinner choices are either lasagna, roast beef, or stuffed chicken.
We ask that you please RSVP by this Saturday, Dec. 22nd, with payment and meal choice to reserve a seat.
 
When you stop by to drop off your R.S.V.P., take a moment to check out some of the items we have in our gift shop (131 W. Main St.
Batavia). In addition to all the new books we have some great items for stocking stuffers like:
  • L.E.D. keychains
  • Magnets
  • HLOM shot glasses
  • HLOM pins
  • and much more!
Thank you again for your support and if you have any questions or concerns please contact the museum. Phone is 343-4727. Email: [email protected]

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button