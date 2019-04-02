HLOM needs volunteers to help out at the Batavia Antique Show Friday and Saturday at Call Arena

Press release from the Holland Land Office Museum:

We are looking for volunteers for our 13th Annual Batavia Antique Show this weekend at the Richard C.Call arena on the Genesee Community College Campus.

We are looking for volunteers for Friday, April 5th, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m. Duties on Friday would be general setup, including setting up tables, helping vendors move their stuff in, and starting at 5 p.m., ticket sales.

On Saturday, April 6th, we are looking for people to volunteer from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Duties on Saturday would include ticket sales, runners, general help, and by 3 p.m., take down and clea up.

If you are interested in helping, please send an email or call 585-343-4727 and let us know what day you are interested in and what times. You are free to do one hour or more -- up to the entire time, we will be needing help all day.

When you arrive on your designated day and time, Ryan Duffy, the director of the museum, will be around to place you and answer any questions you may have.

We look forward to hearing from you and thank you in advance for your help!

Nellie Slocum