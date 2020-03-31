HLOM offering online version of Jeopardy! and personal exhibit program

Press release from Holland Land Office Museum:

Please visit our website and Facebook page for activities and other fun materials about our local history that we have put together, including our Exhibit Me Program and our own version of Jeopardy.

Also, we have updated our bookstore inventory to our website. Any purchases can be made by contacting the museum or through our Facebook Shop.

As we have been monitoring the situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we have decided to have the museum remain close to the public until further notice. We will also be cancelling our public events as well.

We are continuing to look into possibilities of rescheduling any events that we have had to cancel, which we can hopefully bring to you in the future.

Any updates to our situation will be communicated through our website, Facebook page, and email. Should you have any questions please feel free to contact the museum by phone at 585-343-4727 or by email at [email protected].

Thank you for your support and understanding of this decision. We hope for everyone to stay safe and healthy.

Ryan Duffy

Executive Director