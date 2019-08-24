Local Matters

August 24, 2019 - 12:42pm

HLOM to unveil two new paintings by NYC-based Batavia artist on Oct. 4, please RSVP

posted by Billie Owens in news, hlom, art, batavia, BHS, Anthony E. Terrell.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce on Friday, Oct. 4th, the official unveiling of two new paintings by artist Anthony E. Terrell.

He is a Batavia native now residing in New York City, and a 1967 graduate of Batavia High School.

The two paintings “Listening to Couperin” ("artist & wife enjoying") and “Big Horned Sheep Jumping Fence of Time” are recent works of Terrell's, which were graciously donated to the museum to further promote and expand the collection of works by local artists.

The unveiling will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4th, at the museum.

Refreshments and food will be provided for all in attendance to enjoy. The museum will also be fully open to experience all of the wonderful exhibits on display.

In place of a formal admission, the museum is asking for a small donation. Please RSVP for the event by contacting the museum at 585-343-4727 or by email at [email protected]

