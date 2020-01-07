Holland Land Office Museum announces January events

Press release:

The Holland Land Office is excited to present a whole new year full of fun, entertaining and educational programs and events.

On Saturday, Jan. 11th, the Saturday Morning Children’s Program will be making dry snow globes. There will be a little discussion about the history of how the Snow Globe came to be and maybe even a short story before the kids get to make their own.

If children would like to bring a small figure, animal or car to include they are welcome. This program is open for children 5-12 and runs from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The cost for this program is $5 per child or $4 per member.

On Thursday, Jan. 16th, it's History Trivia Night. January’s theme is “Prohibition” to honor the 1920s. So brush up on your Prohibition knowledge and round up your friends and stop in! Trivia starts at 7 p.m. and costs $3 per person or $2 per member.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22nd, the Museum welcomes Patrick Weissend as the first of the 2020 Guest Speaker Series, in to talk about the settlement of Western New York. The talk will start at 7 p.m. at the museum and will cost $3 per person or $2 per museum member.

Lastly, on Thursday, Jan. 23rd, we will be kicking off our Java with Joe “E” monthly discussions with Greg Van Dussen talking about his latest book “Circuit Rider Devotions.” As always this event is free to anyone who would like to participate and coffee, tea, hot cocoa and pastries will be available. The discussion will start at 9 a.m.