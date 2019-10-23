Hollwedel library in Pavilion hosts 2020 Census Job Fair and info meeting this afternoon

Press release:

Hollwedel Memorial Library is hosting 2020 Census Job Fair (4-6 p.m.) followed by informational meeting at 6:15 p.m. today (Oct. 23).

The Census Bureau is holding informational events all over the country to answer questions about jobs and the hiring process with the goal of recruiting temporary workers for positions beginning in the spring of 2020. These jobs are critical to ensure a complete and accurate census.

The Census Bureau needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020.

In order to meet this goal, the Census Bureau is starting peak recruiting efforts now.

Applying early to work as a census taker is a great way for holiday seasonal workers, students, retirees and workers in the gig economy to line up spring and summer employment opportunities.

Any questions can be directed to the library director, Josselyn Borowiec, at (585) 584-8843.

Hollwedel Memorial Library is located at 5 Woodrow Drive, Pavilion.