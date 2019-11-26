Hollwedel library in Pavilion hosts 'Christmas Magic' show with pro magician Dec. 2, free

Press release:

Hollwedel Memorial Library is hosting an awesome, professional Christmas-themed magic show, open to the community, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.

The free show, titled “Christmas Magic,” is being used as part of the library’s efforts to encourage children to read more during the holiday season.

The magic show is presented by professional magician Cris Johnson and will feature music, age-appropriate humor, fun magic, audience participation, and more. The show is intended for children ages 4-12 and any fun-loving adults.

“This particular magic show is something different – it was designed to promote what the meaning of Christmas is supposed to be in terms of kindness and a giving attitude, but this show does not feature any religious content,” Library Director Josselyn Borowiec said.

“The show will feature magic such as beautiful Christmas lights appearing from thin air, a drawing of a Christmas elf that comes to life, an indoor ‘snowstorm’ and more!”

Why did Johnson the magician go to the trouble of creating an entire show around Christmas?

“I’ve been creating and presenting themed shows to libraries and schools all across North America for nearly 20 years and it’s a passion of mine,” Johnson said. “With budget cuts increasing all the time, we as a community really need to support our local libraries, encourage children to read more, watch less TV, and protect our children’s future.”

The library is located at 5 Woodrow Drive in Pavilion.