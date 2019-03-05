Hollwedel library in Pavilion to hold Open House March 16 to honor retiring manager

From Hollwedel Library Trustee Deb Davis:

The Hollwedel Memorial Library Friends and Trustees will be hosting an Open House from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 honoring their retiring manager, Suzanne Schauf.

Schauf has been the Library Manager since 2003 and has worked at the library since 1999.

She will be greatly missed.

Please stop in to wish Suzanne well and enjoy some refreshments with us.

The library is located at 5 Woodrow Drive in Pavilion.

A search for a new library manager is underway.

(Photo of Schauf, right, looking something up on a computer at the main desk inside Hollwedel library.)