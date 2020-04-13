Home-delivered meals for seniors and other resources available through GC Office of the Aging

Press release:

For any Genesee County resident 60 years of age and older in need of food, please call NY Connects/Office for the Aging at (585) 343-1611, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for assistance.

Office for the Aging not only offers home-delivered meals for those who qualify, but also helps individuals connect with other resources.

NY Connects/Office for the Aging staff continues to work with community partners to identify resources in every community in Genesee County.

“We are aware that some older adults who normally would not need our assistance, are finding that in this situation, they are part of the 'vulnerable' population and really need to stay indoors for their safety," said Diana Fox, director of the Office for the Aging. "We hope they will reach out to us so that we can help during this unusual time.”

Dorian Ely, services administrator at Office for the Aging added, “We have seen an increase in demand, but we have excellent partnerships with ARC, The Salvation Army, and FoodLink. In addition, we have received assistance from Star Growers, Harrington’s Produce, and Ferrell Gas. With these resources and others, we have been able to increase our normal capacity.”

If you or your organization has resources to share with the elderly in our county, please let Office for the Aging know by calling (585) 343-1611 or email [email protected]

If you wish to make a donation to the Meals on Wheels program, please send to Genesee Senior Foundation, 2 Bank St., Batavia, NY 14020.