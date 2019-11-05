Home-invasion robbery suspect shot by homeowner in Stafford

Video Sponsor

A home-invasion robbery suspect in Stafford was reportedly shot by a homeowner tonight and airlifted by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call at about 9:08 p.m. of a possible shooting at 6731 Clinton Street Road in Stafford. Law enforcement was dispatched and Mercy medics were requested to stage in the area.

Subsequently, it was reported that a suspect, who appeared to possess a firearm, forced his way into the residence and demanded cash. Genesee County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brad Mazur said the homeowner was able to retrieve a long gun and shoot the intruder.

The condition of the patient has not yet been released.