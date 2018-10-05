HomeCare & Hospice Foundation hosts premiere Holiday Wined-Up for Hospice fundraiser on Nov. 30

The HomeCare & Hospice Foundation will host its first Holiday Wined-Up for Hospice fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 30th from 6-9 p.m. at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia.

All proceeds will support area patients and families and will help us to continue our mission of “Today, make a difference.”

The event will include wine/beer tasting, music, dancing, canvas painting, wine glass painting, a basket raffle and a cash bar. The Art of Mandy will sponsor the painting festivities.

A Gust of Sun Winery, Deer Run Winery, Wright Beverage Distributing and Eli Fish Brewing Co. will also be sponsoring the event.

Tickets are $55 per person or $100 per couple. You must be 21 years of age to register for the event. Anyone under the age of 21 will not be admitted. Please bring a valid ID.

Volunteers are still needed to help with setup, cleanup and various onsite duties.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call 716-372-5735. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, or to purchase tickets, please contact Ellen Brokaw at 585-343-7596 or [email protected].

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.homecare-hospice.org/holiday-wined-up-for-hospice/. Come celebrate the holiday season and support a great cause! We hope to see you there!