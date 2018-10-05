Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 5, 2018 - 6:12pm

HomeCare & Hospice Foundation hosts premiere Holiday Wined-Up for Hospice fundraiser on Nov. 30

posted by Billie Owens in news, charity, fundraiser, HomeCare & Hospice Foundation, Holiday Wined-Up for Hospice.

The HomeCare & Hospice Foundation will host its first Holiday Wined-Up for Hospice fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 30th from 6-9 p.m. at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia.

All proceeds will support area patients and families and will help us to continue our mission of “Today, make a difference.”

The event will include wine/beer tasting, music, dancing, canvas painting, wine glass painting, a basket raffle and a cash bar. The Art of Mandy will sponsor the painting festivities.

A Gust of Sun Winery, Deer Run Winery, Wright Beverage Distributing and Eli Fish Brewing Co. will also be sponsoring the event.

Tickets are $55 per person or $100 per couple. You must be 21 years of age to register for the event. Anyone under the age of 21 will not be admitted. Please bring a valid ID.

Volunteers are still needed to help with setup, cleanup and various onsite duties.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call 716-372-5735. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, or to purchase tickets, please contact Ellen Brokaw at 585-343-7596 or [email protected].

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.homecare-hospice.org/holiday-wined-up-for-hospice/. Come celebrate the holiday season and support a great cause!  We hope to see you there!

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2018

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button