Homemade Christmas cookie sale at Batavia First United Methodist Church, order by Dec. 10

There will be assorted fresh-baked Christmas Cookies boxed and ready for pick up at the Batavia First United Methodist Church on Dec. 19.

This fundraiser offers 16-20 cookies in a one-pound box for $10.

Please order in advance by phoning the church office at (585) 343-4708. Orders must be received by Thursday, Dec. 10.

Drive-thru pick up will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Batavia First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Road, Batavia.

Additional cookies may be available on the 19th until sold out.