March 8, 2020 - 1:59pm

Honorees feted at 48th annual GC Chamber of Commerce Awards

posted by Billie Owens in business, 48th annual chamber of commerce awards.

The 48th annual Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Awards were given out last night (March 7) at Quality Inn & Suites in Batavia. This is the County’s premier event honoring businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism.

Honorees for 2019 were:

  • Business of the Year: Tompkins Bank of Castile       
  • Agricultural Organization of the Year: Call Lands/My-T-Acres   
  • Special Service Recognition of the Year: Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship                             
  • Geneseean of the Year: Jeff Allen

Photos courtesy of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.

Group photo above -- back row, from left: John McKenna - Tompkins Bank of Castile; Dan Kilker - Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship; Phil Call, Pete Call - Call Lands/My-T Acres; and Jeff Allen - director of Crossroads House. Front row, from left: Diane Torcello - Tompkins Bank of Castile; Gail Ehmann, Karen Reeverts - Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship; Marie Call - Call Lands/My-T Acres; and Darla Allen.

Above at podium, John McKenna of Tompkins Bank of Castile.

Above, Pete Call at podium alongside Phil Call, of Call Lands/MY-T-Acres.

Above, Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship President Dan Kilker at podium.

Above, Crossroads House Director Jeff Allen.

