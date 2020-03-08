Honorees feted at 48th annual GC Chamber of Commerce Awards

The 48th annual Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Awards were given out last night (March 7) at Quality Inn & Suites in Batavia. This is the County’s premier event honoring businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism.

Honorees for 2019 were:

Business of the Year: Tompkins Bank of Castile

Agricultural Organization of the Year: Call Lands/My-T-Acres

Special Service Recognition of the Year: Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship

Geneseean of the Year: Jeff Allen

Photos courtesy of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.

​Group photo above -- back row, from left: John McKenna - Tompkins Bank of Castile; Dan Kilker - Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship; Phil Call, Pete Call - Call Lands/My-T Acres; and Jeff Allen - director of Crossroads House. Front row, from left: Diane Torcello - Tompkins Bank of Castile; Gail Ehmann, Karen Reeverts - Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship; Marie Call - Call Lands/My-T Acres; and Darla Allen.

Above at podium, John McKenna of Tompkins Bank of Castile.

Above, Pete Call at podium alongside Phil Call, of Call Lands/MY-T-Acres.

Above, Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship President Dan Kilker at podium.

Above, Crossroads House Director Jeff Allen.