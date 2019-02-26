Houghton College Wind Ensemble to perform free concert at Elba Central School Friday night

Submitted photo and press release:

The Wind Ensemble of the Greatbatch School of Music at Houghton College will kick off its 2019 tour by performing Friday evening at Elba Central School.

Comprised of nearly 40 students and faculty, the wind ensemble will perform a diverse musical program in more than 12 communities throughout New York, Vermont and Connecticut from March 1 through 10.

Concert offerings range from hymn settings and classic band repertoire to compositions by George Gershwin and Percy Grainger.

The March 1 concert in Elba begins at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. The school is located at 57 S. Main St.

The Houghton Wind Ensemble is a premiere ensemble with critical acclaim for its performances and impact on its players and audiences. This wind band of select members exposes its students and audiences to the highest-quality music written for wind and percussion instruments.

While maintaining an emphasis on newer music, the traditional music for wind bands is well represented.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for our community," said Mike Colletti, band director for Elba Central School District.

Colletti notes that two Elba alumni are members of touring wind ensemble -- Dakota and Dillon Hirsch.

Timothy McGarvey, Ph.D., professor of Conducting, leads the ensemble. Graduate assistants regularly conduct this outstanding ensemble. Guest and student soloists are regularly featured as well as working with composers from around the country on recent compositions and premieres.

The ensemble performs multiple times each semester on campus and in the region, tours regularly in the spring semester, and has full-length CDs on the Mark Records label.

