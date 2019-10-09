ILGR brings environmental gerontologist to speak on design and 'Aging in Place' at GCC

Submitted photo and press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) and governmental and community organizations are sponsoring a seminar on Universal Design and Aging in Place at Genesee Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The focus is designing communities which meet citizens' needs and behaviors across the lifespan and the ability span. This is achieved by building places which are both functional and attractive for those with and without disabilities.

We are bringing a nationally recognized expert on the topic, Esther Greenhouse (inset photo, right) from Cornell University's College of Human Ecology, to speak on "Creating Thriving Communities: from Vision to Reality."

Her workshop for professionals and community members will be held in the Conable Building, Room T102, One College Road, Batavia. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the lecture from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Refreshments will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. Preregistration is appreciated, not required.

An environmental gerontologist, a designer, and a built environment strategist, Greenhouse will deliver an engaging and informative presentation on design, planning, aging services, government policy, housing and development.

A breakout session follows, where attendees will explore applying the Enabling Design Approach to benefit the community. Afterward, they will have a powerful perspective as well as resources to apply to development projects, to address policy barriers and levers, and to apply for funding.

Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be available at this event for select associations.

The sponsors of the event include: Genesee County Office for the Aging; Wyoming County Office for the Aging; Independent Living of the Genesee Region, New York State’s long-term-care program NY Connects; and PathStone, a not-for-profit community development and human service organization.

To get more information or to register, please contact: Rae Frank at (585) 815-8501, ext. 406, or email [email protected].

BACKGROUND

Did you know that the design of your community’s housing and infrastructure creates unnecessary challenges for you, your family, your fellow citizens and your community? ILGR celebrated the 29th anniversary of the monumental Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 in July, which barred discrimination against individuals with impairments in a variety of situations.

However, the vast majority of the infrastructure in our nation, public and private, was constructed before 1990, when many stairs, fairly narrow doorways, round doorknobs, cramped bathrooms and poor public transportation were typical, and few other than healthcare facilities had made accessibility a serious consideration.

With the "Baby Boom" generation – about 78.3 million of them -- aging out at an accelerated rate, and the youngest of them now entering their late fifties, there is a need for much greater accommodations.

Offices for the Aging nationwide have strived for decades to provide services and supports which encourage community living, allowing older adults to remain in the homes of their choice for as long as possible, as independently as possible.

Genesee County’s recent countywide comprehensive housing needs assessment clearly indicated a need for more accessible housing. Genesee and Wyoming County Offices for the Aging are proud to be a part of this collaborative effort.

Did you know that you have the power to change this for the better? Join us at this workshop to learn how to use design to decrease dependence on services and enable people of all ages to thrive.

Esther Greenhouse has contributed to the PBS series "Design for a Lifetime," is a lecturer in Cornell University’s Department of Environmental Analysis and an industry fellow in the Cornell Institute for Healthy Futures. More is available at her website, www.esthergreenhouse.com.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.