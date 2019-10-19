ILGR hosts Meet the Candidates Day Tuesday in Batavia

Press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is holding a free “Meet the Candidates” Day to enable local residents with disabilities -- or anyone from the community -- to hear and discuss issues with some on the ballot in the November General Election.

Our Chief Policy Officer Todd Vaarwerk points out that those who achieve local positions now may be the state and national leaders of tomorrow! So, whatever your political views, this is your year to get involved!

The event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22nd, ILGR’s Main Office in the Crickler Executive Business Center, 319 W. Main St. in Batavia , in the Douglas J. Usiak Multipurpose Room.

To date, we have confirmations from Batavia City Court Judge candidates Durin B. Rogers (R, C, I) and Benjamin J. Bonarigo (D, WOR, GRE); and Batavia City Council Ward 3, Deborah Kerr Rosenbeck (LBT).

We have also invited those who are not running unopposed in the following positions, although not all will attend: Genesee County Legislators District 8; Batavia City Council wards 3 and 5; various local positions: Alexander Town Clerk; Bergen Town Clerk; Bethany Town Council; Byron Town Supervisor and Town Council; Darien Town Supervisor, Town Justice and Town Council; Pavilion Highway Superintendent; and Pembroke Town Justice.

They will address their constituents and take questions.

(The party abbreviations (in alphabetical order): C – Conservative, D – Democrat, GRE – Green, I – Independence, LIB - Libertarian, R – Republican, WOR – Working Families.)

If an attendee wishes to be familiar with the “hot” disability issues, sheets of suggested questions will be provided; but participants are encouraged to ask about public concerns that are close to them. The building is fully disability accessible.

To RSVP or get additional information call Donna at (585) 815-8501, ext. 411.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.