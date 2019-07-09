ILGR offers listening session in Batavia on State-mandated Electronic Visit Verification of Medicaid home services

Press release:

If you have Medicaid-funded personal care or home health services, you may have heard that the Federal 21st Century Cures Act of 2016 requires Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), in the interest of fraud prevention.

As you will probably have questions, the State Department of Health has set up New York State Listening Sessions on Electronic Visit Verification this month.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR), is accommodating those of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties by covering the Listening Session, from 6 to 9 p.m., on Thursday, July 11, at the ILGR office in the Crickler Executive Center, in the Douglas J. Usiak Multipurpose Room, 319 W. Main St., Batavia.

Refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP to Pat McAllister, by calling (585) 815-8501, ext. 402, or emailing [email protected].