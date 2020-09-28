ILGR promotes BHS grad to specialist in its rehousing program

Submitted photo and press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is pleased to announce the promotion of Kristen Lazarony (inset photo left) to Independent Living Specialist in the RapidRehousing Program, where she will be helping individuals with disabilities in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties to obtain housing in the homes and communities of their choice.

Lazarony previously served as a Facilitated Enroller in ILGR’s Medicaid Application Assistance Program, helping people with disabilities and older adults, obtain medical insurance.

Prior to joining ILGR, she served in varied positions in the medical field with several local companies including United Memorial Medical Center, WellNow Urgent Care, and Pembroke Family Medicine.

Lazarony is a graduate of Batavia High School, Class of 2003.

ILGR is delighted that Lazarony will be serving the disability community in this new position.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.