ILGR's annual Taste of Independence fundraiser is Tuesday at Slomba Hall

Press release:

Sixth Annual Taste of Independence food-sampling extravaganza is being held by Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Ascension Parish -- Slomba Hall, 17 Sumner St., Batavia.

Guests can try some signature dishes of the Genesee region’s finest restaurants, plus a Live Auction, a basket raffle and 50/50 split club.

Among the restaurants that have signed on (in alphabetical order): Batavia’s Original Pizzeria; Black Creek Cidery; BW’s Restaurant & Banquet Facility; Eat Well Grill – Batavia; Eden Café & Bakeshop; Farmer’s Wife; Fishtails Hideaway; GVEP (Genesee Valley Educational Partnership) BOCES; Main St. Pizza Company; Pizza 151; Pizza Land; Smokin’ Eagle BBQ & Brew; T.F. Brown’s Restaurant; Tim Hortons; and Wegmans Food Market (Brockport).

Our thanks to non-restaurant event Bronze Sponsors: Crickler Vending Company Inc.; Design & Drafting by Gina LLC, Elderwood Residences, Fidelis Care; iCircle Care; United Healthcare Medicare Insurance; and Friend Sponsors: Fox Farm; and Gerace Realty. Additional sponsors would be welcome.

Tickets are $20 and can be picked up at the new ILGR office in the Crickler Building (former Pepsi Building), 319 W. Main St., Suite 10, Batavia. Space is limited!

To R.S.V.P., become a sponsor, or get more information call Donna Becker at 585-815-8501, ext. 411, or email: [email protected]

Funds raised will be used to help people with disabilities living in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties who are in emergency situations with employment, or moving forward with life goals, when there are no other financial resources available.

ILGR's services include independent living skills training, advocacy, peer counseling, diabetes self-management classes, a loan closet of medical equipment, housing and employment assistance, Social Security and Medicaid assistance information and referral, and many more.