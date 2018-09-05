ILGR's Taste of Independence is Sept. 12 at Batavia Country Club, tickets are $15, RSVP

Press release:

Fifth annual Taste of Independence food-sampling extravaganza is being held by Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

It's taking place at Batavia County Club, 7909 Batavia-Byron Road, Batavia.

The event will offer guests a chance to try some signature dishes of the Genesee Region’s finest restaurants, plus a basket raffle and 50/50 split club.

Tickets are $15 and can be picked up at the ILGR office, 113 Main St., Suite 5, Batavia. RSVP -- Space is limited!

To R.S.V.P., become a sponsor, or get more information call Donna Becker at 585-815-8501, ext. 411, or email [email protected].

The funds raised will be used to help people with disabilities living in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties who are in emergency situations with employment, or moving forward with life goals, when there are no other financial resources available.

ILGR's services include independent living skills training, advocacy, peer counseling, Diabetes self-management classes, a loan closet of medical equipment, housing and employment assistance, Social Security and Medicaid assistance information and referral, and many more.

The participating restaurants include:

Batavia's Original Pizzeria;

Big Pauly’s Pizza;

Black Creek Cidery LLC;

Capish! Pizza-ristorante;

D & R Depot Restaurant;

Eden Café & Bakeshop;

Farmer's Creekside Tavern & Inn;

Farmer's Wife LLC;

Fishtales Hideaway;

Ken’s Charcoal Pits & Bar-B-Q;

KMC Custom Cakes;

L.B. Grand Steak and Spaghetti House;

Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill;

Subway Restaurant;

T.F. Brown’s Restaurant;

The Eli Fish Brewing Company;

The North Pole;

The Wild Rican;

Tully’s Great Food & Good Times.

Our thanks to non-restaurant event Gold Sponsor: R.A. Haitz Co., Inc.; Bronze Sponsor: Platt Properties. Friend Sponsors: BGW Properties LLC, Fox Farm Antiques, High Voltage Tattoo & Piercing, and Sikes Enterprises Inc.