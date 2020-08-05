Important warnings on recalls of dangerous hand sanitizers containing methanol

From the Upstate New York Poison Center in Syracuse, Aug. 5:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently added more names to the list of hand sanitizers contaminated with methanol. Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a toxic substance that is not approved for use in hand sanitizers.

Since mid-July alone, the Upstate New York Poison Center has received 49 calls about these products from our 54-county service area. Overall calls for information about hand sanitizers in general and for ingestions/exposures has more than doubled from last year.

Most hand sanitizers contain ethyl alcohol (ethanol). While dangerous if ingested, it is safe when used as directed for keeping hands clean from germs. Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for any hand sanitizer.

Also known as wood alcohol, methanol is often used in pesticides, paint thinner and antifreeze. It can be toxic if absorbed through the skin (though this is rare) and deadly if ingested. Children especially are at high risk as they often explore their surroundings by taste.

“Unfortunately, with these products, there is no way for consumers to tell if the product contains methanol,” says Gail Banach, director of public education and communications at the Upstate New York Poison Center. “Methanol is not approved for use in hand sanitizers, so it will not be listed on the ingredient panel, even if it is inside, so we recommend everyone check the list from the FDA.”

The FDA has composed a list of the companies and products involved and posted a do-not-use list of dangerous hand sanitizer products. Some of the products on the FDA’s list have been recalled, others are recommended for recall are still on the market. The products all appear to have been produced in Mexico.

Consumers are asked to check the FDA’s list and compare the information with any hand sanitizer they may have in the home including: manufacturer name, product name and national drug code (NDC) number.

As the number of related calls to poison centers and health departments increases, the FDA is working with U.S. manufacturers to keep or remove these toxic products from the market. If any of the identifiers on a purchased product match those on the list, the FDA urges consumers to immediately stop using the hand sanitizer.

Call the Upstate New York Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 with any questions.

According to the FDA, methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Most of these poisonings occur when someone drinks this product.