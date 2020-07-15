Press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region begins limited reopening today.

In mid-March, human service agencies were among the many facilities that New York State required to close their doors to prevent people from gathering and thereby stem the spread of COVID-19.

While they have continued to serve people with disabilities by phone, email and the Internet, now that the State has entered Phase Four, the Batavia and Warsaw, New York offices of Independent Living of the Genesee Region have reopened on a limited basis, observing strict rules for everyone’s safety:

Consumers wishing to meet face-to-face with a service provider must first make an appointment, and complete a screening questionnaire over the phone, the day before the appointment. If they do not have face coverings to bring with them, inform the staff at this time, so one can be obtained (if available), or the appointment can be rescheduled for a date when they can bring one. If the staff member cannot be reached by phone, they should not come in, to avoid an unnecessary trip.

Consumers wishing to meet face-to-face with a service provider must first make an appointment, and complete a screening questionnaire over the phone, the day before the appointment. If they do not have face coverings to bring with them, inform the staff at this time, so one can be obtained (if available), or the appointment can be rescheduled for a date when they can bring one. If the staff member cannot be reached by phone, they should not come in, to avoid an unnecessary trip. On arrival, if the answers to four short screening questions are acceptable, they are to use hand sanitizer or wash with soap and water and take a seat in the waiting area until a staff member escorts them to a private, sanitized meeting room. If the answers are not acceptable, they will be asked to reschedule and contact their medical provider.

Consumers are asked to maintain a six-foot social distance, and refrain from hugging, shaking hands, fist bumping or other physical contact.

On departure, consumers should, again, use hand sanitizer or wash with soap and water.

If a staff member fails to follow these protocols, consumers can alert the Human Resources Department or the staff person’s supervisor.

If you need your services provider’s phone number, you can call (585) 815-8501, and dial “9” to access the Dial-by-Name directory, or call the receptionist at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400, during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Batavia, the ILGR office is located at 319 W. Main St.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.