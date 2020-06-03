Independent Living of the Genesee Region seeks advocates for people with disabilities

Press release:

People with any kind of disability need an advocate to be in their corner and assure that they have the same rights and considerations as their able-bodied neighbors. The area’s leading human-rights organization run by, and for, people with disabilities, Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) in Batavia is hosting a group of such advocates and recruiting citizens to join it.

The Genesee Region Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities meets once a month to identify the challenges its constituency faces in areas like public access; employment; health care; voting; and education.

If you or a loved one with a disability can identify areas that need to be improved, please consider joining us.

The meetings are every third Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the ILGR office, 319 W. Main St. in the Crickler Executive Business Center, Batavia .

For everyone’s safety, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic restrictions, these meetings will be conducted via the internet.

Wheelchair-accessible van transportation assistance may be available if you call (585) 815-8501, ext. 400, or email [email protected].

Please look into this exciting new way you could serve yourself and your fellow citizens.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.