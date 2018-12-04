Independent Living of the Genesee Region to move to new Batavia office in January

Press release:

Due to substantial expansion of their services and staff in the last few years, Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is leaving their Batavia office at 113 Main St. for new quarters, also in Batavia.

As of Jan. 2, its 18 employees will begin providing their extensive array of programs from 5,800 square feet of new office space in the Crickler Executive Business Center at 319 W. Main St., the old Pepsi distribution center.

The other good news is that ILGR's phone number will not change! The agency can still be reached at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400.

ILGR needs the extra space for its many programs serving citizens with disabilities in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. Some of the services include: peer support; benefits advisement; job search; life skills instruction; information & referral services; and individual advocacy at appointments for public benefits.

Through the Taking Control Consumer-Directed Personal Assistance Services (CDPAS) individuals receiving Medicaid are able to hire an aide of their choosing and remain living in their own home.

In addition, ILGR has Medicaid Facilitated Enrollers and NYS-Marketplace-Certified Application Counselors to assist with applying for health insurance benefits. Specialists in the Ticket to Work Program will help Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries to obtain employment without automatically losing their benefits.

We also have a durable medical equipment loan closet with free items such as wheelchairs, walkers, shower benches and more. Please look for us in our new location in 2019.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.