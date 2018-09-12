Local Matters

September 12, 2018 - 12:33pm

Info meeting at Ascension Parish about October Holy Land pilgrimage is Sept. 25

Press release:

Father David Glassmire, of Ascension Parish, Batavia, will host an informational evening about an upcoming pilgrimage to the Holy Land starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

It will feature Mediterranean food and drink and will take place in the Parish Learning Center at Slomba Hall (formerly Sacred Heart Hall), located at 17 Sumner St., Batavia.

The Holy Land pilgrimage is scheduled for Oct. 21-31 and is hosted by Fr. Glassmire and Infant of Prague's Fr. Corbin in Cheektowaga.

Attendees will view Rick Steve's Guide to the Holy Land and be able to ask questions about next month's trip.

