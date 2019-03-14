Local Matters

March 14, 2019 - 3:46pm

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge hosts 35th annual Spring Into Nature event April 27

posted by Billie Owens in Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Alabama, news, spring into nature.

Press release:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in Alabama is hosting its 35thannual Spring Into Nature celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

This year we welcome back spring with the theme -- Little Critters Mean a Lot! Join us for a variety of nature-related exhibits, crafts, fishing demos, and games for the kids.

There will be activities for all ages including toad abode construction, wildlife silhouette painting, pinecone feeder creation, live birds of prey, archery games, and face painting. We are also celebrating the grand opening of our new trail! Don’t forget to meet Puddles, the blue goose mascot of the National Wildlife Refuge System.

Food will be available for purchase. Parking and all activities are free.

Please visit our website here or contact Refuge staff at 585.948.5445 for more information about Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.

Iroquois NWR is located midway between Buffalo and Rochester and is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Individuals with disabilities and any other person who may need special assistance to participate in this program should contact the Refuge at (585) 948-5445 or at the Federal Relay No. 1-800-877-8339.

