Iroquois National Wlidlife Refuge seeks public input on draft Hunt Plan to better align with NYS regulations

Press release issued today March 17:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), located midway between Buffalo and Rochester and managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is seeking public review of its draft Hunt Plan and compatibility determinations.

These documents are proposing changes to better align with New York state hunt regulations including strategies from our approved Comprehensive Conservation Plan from 2011.

Electronic and downloadable documents can be found here.

Comments will be accepted until close of business today, March 17, and may be submitted via phone at 585-948-7030, email to: [email protected], or postal mail to Iroquois NWR, 1101 Casey Road, Basom, NY 14013.