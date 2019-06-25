Iroquois wildlife refuge accepting bids for 141 acres of grasslands for haying

Press release:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge will offer for bid 141 acres of grasslands for hay in two different fields ranging in size from 35 to 106 acres. The Refuge annually provides a total of 1,100 acres of grassland habitat for migratory birds and resident wildlife.

Active management of these grasslands is necessary to provide the highest quality nesting and migration habitat. The Refuge haying program helps in this management process by reducing encroachment of broad leaf weeds and shrubs.

Units will be allocated on a highest bid per field basis for each field. Sealed bids will be accepted until close-of-business (COB) on Friday, July 5.

Bids will be opened on Monday, July 8.

An official Bid Sheet and a Commercial Activities Special Use Permit Application, both available from the Refuge headquarters, are required to make a bid.

Completed Bid Sheets and Permit Applications can be mailed to or dropped off at the Refuge headquarters at 1101 Casey Road, Basom, NY 14013 and must contain all the information requested.

If you have any questions about the haying program or would like to see the fields, please call Paul Hess at 585-948-5445, ext. 7032.

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge is located midway between Rochester and Buffalo, and is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.