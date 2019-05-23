Iroquois wildlife refuge hosts annual Youth Fishing Derby morning of June 1

Press release:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is hosting the 28th annual Youth Fishing Derby from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

The derby is held during National Fishing and Boating Week at Ringneck Marsh on Iroquois NWR. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Rods and reels will be available for children to borrow if needed and worms will be provided as bait.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Inc., which will be providing door prizes and trophies for the anglers with the three biggest fish in each age group (under 7, 8-12, and 13-17).

NEW THIS YEAR: there will also be trophies and prizes for the most persistent angler (total length of all fishes caught in any age group) and the angler who catches the most species (any age group).

It’s sure to be a fun fishy day! The fishing derby and all activities are free to the public.

Please contact Refuge staff at 585.948.5445, ext. 7037, or visit our website here for further information.

Iroquois NWR is located midway between Buffalo and Rochester and is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

To get to Ringneck Marsh, take Route 63 over the county line into Orleans County, Town of Shelby, and turn east onto Oak Orchard Ridge Road. In less than 0.5 miles, you may park in the Ringneck Marsh Overlook Parking Lot.

Individuals with disabilities and any other person who may need special assistance to participate in this program should contact the Refuge at (585) 948-5445 or at the Federal Relay No. 1-800-877-8339.

