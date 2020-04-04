Local Matters

April 4, 2020 - 11:33am

Isn't now a good time to make your own covered wagon?

posted by Billie Owens in hlom, Saturday Morning Children's Program, news, covered wagons.

Because the Holland Land Office Museum can't hold its Saturday Morning Children's Program nowadays it's putting information online about the activities scheduled.

This month, the topic is covered wagons.

This link shows a materials list and step-by-step instructions with photos so kids can make their very own covered wagon, like the one above from the HLOM website.

You'll need:

  • Popsicle sticks
  • Skill sticks
  • Brown paper bag or scrap fabric
  • Cardboard
  • Hot glue or wood glue

HLOM and its supporters would love to see pictures of all the homemade covered wagons that families make and ask that you email pictures to the museum and/or share pictures on social media.

Editor's Note: Suggested musical accompaniment -- Jimmie Driftwood singing "First Covered Wagon."

