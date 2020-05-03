Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 3, 2020 - 8:00am

It's World Press Freedom Day

posted by Billie Owens in World Press Freedom Day, news, WPFD, journalism, democracy, First Amendment, The Batavian, The New York Times, LION Publishers, Local Independent Online News Publishers.

wfpd_social_1080x1080_external-ig_tw_fb.jpg

Local news sources are vital to the safety, security and knowledge of our communities, never more so than in these difficult times. We encourage you to find a local news organization you trust and support it at:   nytimes.com/supportlocaljournalism. #worldpressfreedomday

Calendar

May 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button