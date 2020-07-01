Jam At The Ridge to hold 12th annual Fourth of July Weekend Celebration starting tomorrow

Press release:

Jam At The Ridge: This week, Western New York's Family Fun Destination, is having a Fourth of July Weekend Celebration.

This 12th annual, open to the public event, is for all ages and looks keep folks safe while having fun.

Thursday, July 2nd

- Live Band: Judah, makes their Jam At The Ridge debut

- Pizza and Wings Special, with cold beer on-tap

Friday, July 3rd

- DJ Josh will rock the night away (no stage access, but there are 2 acres of space to socially distance while getting your groove on)

- Professional Fireworks thanks to Young Explosives

- Tie-dye and a Water War

Saturday, July 4th

- The Giant Slip and Slide

- and sign up for a night time glowing wagon ride (family groups together)

Jam At The Ridge is a recreation, entertainment, and camping facility focused primarily on family fun. Bring the kids and the grandparents and enjoy a great time, whatever we're doing. Have a great meal in our on-site restaurant (no microwaves), take a dip in our crystal clear in-ground swimming pool, catch a great concert with some of the best artists around (local, regional and national), and camp under the stars with a tent, RV, or one of our cabins.

Come join our family for some long overdue fun!

Greg, Dave and The JATR Team

Jam At The Ridge, 8101 Conlon Road, Le Roy

(585) 768-4883

[email protected]

www.JamAtTheRidge.com