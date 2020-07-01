Local Matters

July 1, 2020 - 3:13pm

Jam At The Ridge to hold 12th annual Fourth of July Weekend Celebration starting tomorrow

posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, FOURTH OF JULY, Jam at the Ridge, entertainment news.

Press release:

Jam At The Ridge: This week, Western New York's Family Fun Destination, is having a Fourth of July Weekend Celebration.

This 12th annual, open to the public event, is for all ages and looks keep folks safe while having fun.

Thursday, July 2nd
 - Live Band: Judah, makes their Jam At The Ridge debut
 - Pizza and Wings Special, with cold beer on-tap

Friday, July 3rd
 - DJ Josh will rock the night away (no stage access, but there are 2 acres of space to socially distance while getting your groove on)
 - Professional Fireworks thanks to Young Explosives
 - Tie-dye and a Water War

Saturday, July 4th
 - The Giant Slip and Slide
 - and sign up for a night time glowing wagon ride (family groups together)

Jam At The Ridge is a recreation, entertainment, and camping facility focused primarily on family fun. Bring the kids and the grandparents and enjoy a great time, whatever we're doing. Have a great meal in our on-site restaurant (no microwaves), take a dip in our crystal clear in-ground swimming pool, catch a great concert with some of the best artists around (local, regional and national), and camp under the stars with a tent, RV, or one of our cabins.

Come join our family for some long overdue fun!

Greg, Dave and The JATR Team

Jam At The Ridge, 8101 Conlon Road, Le Roy
(585) 768-4883
[email protected]
www.JamAtTheRidge.com

