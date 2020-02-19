Jeanne's Table offering summer classes for young chefs, and two Italian options next month for adults

Attention parents of young chefs, Jeanne's Table has three classes lined up for your child to learn new culinary skills and techniques. Classes are limited; they are at her Batavia home. They fill up fast!

For adults, she is offering a class in Italian cooking basics and an Italian "Demo & Dine" small-plate dinner party, both next month.

Here's the lineup for young folks:

Teen Treats Cooking Class (for ages 13-16) (limited to eight teens) -- $175, requires $50 deposit to book -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 13-17

Cooking with Young Adults (age 16+) (limited to 10 young adults) -- $175, requires $50 deposit to book -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 27-31

Kids' Baking Camp (for ages 8 to 12 years) (limited to 12 kids) -- $175, requires $50 deposit to book -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 10-14

Here's a couple of offerings for adults who love great Italian food:

"Demo & Dine": Buon Appetito! Italian Dinner Extravaganza -- $50 total cost -- 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21 -- Let Jeanne show you how to make and enjoy a fabulous Italian meal.

The Essentials of Italian Cooking (limited to 12 people) -- $35 total cost -- Tuesday, March 24 -- Sauce, bread, biscotti, gelato, basil, Grana Padano, Ricotta -- Many of the basics will be covered so you can learn to make amazing Italian dishes for your family and friends!

For bookings and more information, visit online at Jeanne's Table.