Joe Gerace's Annual Spaghetti Dinner to benefit Genesee Cancer Assistance is April 11

Please join Genesee Cancer Assistance on Thursday, April 11th, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ascension Parish Hall (17 Sumner St., Batavia) for Joe Gerace's Annual Spaghetti Dinner.

Dine in or take out. Dinners are $10 for adults, and $7 for children ages 5 through 12 years. Dinners for children under 5 years old are free. As in years past, complementary dinners will be available to any veteran or active duty military. There will be ample parking, and the facility is handicap accessible.

The dinner will include various raffles: a 50/50 raffle, $100 money tree, wine & chocolate baskets, and more! Winners do not need to be present.

All proceeds will benefit Genesee Cancer Assistance.

Genesee Cancer Assistance, cofounded in 1995 by Dorothy Schlaggel and Russ Romano, is a community-based, volunteer organization through which cancer patients and their families living in Genesee County have access to financial aid and a variety of support services. Since its founding, Genesee Cancer Assistance has been fortunate to assist thousands of individuals; hundreds each year.

A lifelong Batavia resident, and one of the original members to sit on GCA's board of directors, Joe Gerace was passionately committed to helping people afflicted with cancer. He is the originator of the Simply Beautiful program and the Spaghetti Dinner that is held in his honor each year. Joe gave selflessly to the mission of Genesee Cancer Assistance until he lost his own courageous battle with cancer on Nov. 17, 2016.

Call the GCA office for more information, or to purchase your tickets in advance: (585) 345-0417.