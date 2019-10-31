Local Matters

October 31, 2019 - 3:26pm

Jury finds Elba man not guilty of child sex abuse charges

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, elba.

A jury today declared Mark Daniel Tooley, 35, of Oak Orchard Road, Elba, not guilty of sex abuse charges involving a minor.

In January Tooley was arrested following a Grand Jury indictment stemming from a Sheriff's Office investigation. He was charged with: first-degree sexual abuse; acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17; and first-degree criminal sex act.

He was accused of having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13 on Main Road in Stafford on Dec. 24. The jurors acquitted him following a trial this week in Genesee County Court.

