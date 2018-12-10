Justice for Children Advocacy Center to get major renovations in 2019

Press release:

The Justice for Children G.L.O.W. Foundation is pleased to announce that they are going to be embarking on a major renovation of the Justice for Children Advocacy Center in 2019.

Through collaboration with Genesee County, the Justice for Children G.L.O.W Foundation, the Kiwanis Club of Batavia, the First Presbyterian Church of Batavia, and many individual and corporate donors, the Justice for Children Advocacy Center will have a home that fully meets the needs of all of the children and families that visit the Justice for Children Advocacy Center – today and well into the future!

Thanks to a generous offer of a long-term lease from the Church, the Foundation will be using the funds raised by the Kiwanis Club of Batavia and donations from the community to renovate the current location at 304 E. Main St.

The evolution of this plan truly was a community effort, and sends a valuable message to the children and families in our communities who have been impacted by abuse: You are not alone. Your community supports you. We are all willing to work to keep you happy, healthy and safe.

The community is welcome to attend an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 9th from 9 to 11 a.m. to learn about the plans for renovating the Justice for Children Advocacy Center.

For more information about the Justice for Children G.L.O.W. Foundation, please visit their website at www.justiceforchildrenadvocacycenter.org