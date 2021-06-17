Juvenile who jumped in Indian Falls has not been seen coming to the surface, rescue units responding

Deputies, the Emergency Service Unit Water Rescue Team, and the East Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding to the Log Cabin Restaurant in Indian Falls for a report of a juvenile who jumped into the water and has not been seen since.

"Confirmed unable to locate at this time," says a first responder on scene.

The restaurant is located at 1227 Gilmore Road.

"Swimmers times five in the water -- no responders just other swimmers -- in the water searching. Just want to keep a head count," a first responder tells dispatch.

The missing person is described as an 18-year-old male wearing black shorts.

UPDATE 3:57 p.m.: All county rescue team members are called to the scene along with the city's water rescue crew and the Alden Dive Team.

UPDATE 4:04 p.m.: The city's second platoon is called to fire headquarters. Corfu fire will be dispatched to any Indian Falls and East Pembroke calls. Three civilian swimmers are now out of the water; two swimmers remain in the water.

UPDATE 4:07 p.m.: "Just off shore from where individuals are standing now, that's where he went under," says a first responder, noting that all civilian swimmers/searchers are out of the water. Some rescuers are asked to search downstream.

UPDATE 4:12 p.m.: Rope rescuers will have to be deployed to get the civilians out of the way. Some are reportedly climbing up the side of the falls to get out. Medics are standing nearby in case they need medical attention. Five firefighters are donning life jackets and preparing to search a half mile downstream, according to command.

UPDATE 4:17 p.m.: All the civilians are not out of the water yet; two are still in the creek.

UPDATE 4:27 p.m.: The two remaining in the water are now out. Medics are checking out some of those who were in the water. Others are told to sit down -- they are on the opposite side of the creek from the rescuers -- until rescuers can get to them and take them to safety. "I don't want them crossing the water," said command.

UPDATE 4:31 p.m.: They are interviewing several eyewitnesses.

UPDATE 4:42 p.m.: "How far down did you go?" asks a rescuer about the firefighters who looked downstream. "About 75 yards. It was pretty dry down there," is the reply.

UPDATE 5:29 p.m.: The Alden Dive Team is on scene gearing up to go underwater to look for the missing teenager.

UPDATE 5:44 p.m.: Divers are searching underwater.