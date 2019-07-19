Kayaking at DeWitt Pond rescheduled for next month due to heat wave

Press release:

Kayaking at DeWitt Recreation Area has been cancelled for Saturday, July 20th, due to inclement weather.

It has been rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 10th. Preregistration is required on or before Thursday Aug. 8th , call 585-344- 1122.

Seize the day with a guided kayak tour of DeWitt Pond! Explore the pond by water and discover a new world.

Session 1 takes place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 2 takes place from 1 to 3 p.m.

Meet at the boat launch at DeWitt Recreation Area. No experience needed, a beginner kayaking lesson is provided! Rent a kayak or bring your own. Kayak rentals with life vests are provided by Adventures in Fitness Inc. Solo kayak rentals are available for ages 12 and up, tandem kayak rentals are available for kids under 12 and must be piloted by an adult.

Guided tour fee is $20/person without rental or $25/person with kayak rental per session. Fee for children under 12 is $12 per session. Maximum 20 participants per session.

For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.