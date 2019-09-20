'Kickin' Cancer': soccer players raise $2,300 for Wilmont Cancer Institute and Crossroads House

Above, Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Soccer Team.

Submitted photos and press release:

Bergen -- On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Byron-Bergen and Attica soccer teams joined forces to raise money for good causes.

Modified, JV, and varsity girls and boys faced off for a full day of competition at the Byron-Bergen Soccer Stadium.

All the teams played hard, but the ultimate winners were the Wilmont Cancer Institute and Crossroads House. The two organizations will split the more than $2,300 in proceeds.

“We all love being part of the charity event, the whole team does,” said Byron-Bergen senior and varsity co-captain Miriam Tardy. “Honestly, the hardest part is choosing which type of cancer to support. That’s why this year we chose to support all cancer research.”

The student-led event began at 9:30 a.m. and continued until the close of the last game, which began nine hours later.

The annual fundraiser to support cancer research was launched almost a decade ago by the varsity girls soccer team in support of a teammates’ loved one.

Although those players have long since left the Byron-Bergen soccer fields, the event has grown into a community tradition, raising thousands of dollars annually and more than $12,000 since its inception. Free and open to the public, money is raised through donations, T-shirt and food sales, and vendors.

“I love this fundraiser,” said senior and co-captain Kelsey Fuller. “It’s a great opportunity to show who we are as people and really give back to the community.”

“This is my sixth year participating,” said senior and co-captain Melissa MacCowan. “It’s about raising money, but also about raising awareness.”

This year, the teams decided to expand their philanthropic efforts to include Crossroads House in Batavia. The organization provides hospice services to residents of Genesee and Wyoming counties free of charge.

“We have been supporting cancer research for years and really wanted to find ways to support differentparts of the community,” Fuller. said

“Our athletes take great pride in giving back to the community,” said Athletic Director Richard Hannan. “These are both wonderful organizations and I’m always impressed by the teams’ dedication.”

Below, Byron-Bergen Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Team.