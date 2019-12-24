Kim Smith announces candidacy for NYS Senate District 61, begins 'listening tour' to hear from voters

Rochester -- Kim Smith, a third-generation Rochester resident, has announced her campaign for New York State’s 61st Senate District.

Smith holds a Master’s of Public Administration degree from Brockport College and spent more than 25 years with the Monroe County Department of Public Health. Her innovative policy work to improve access to care gained local, state and national attention.

“During my years at the Monroe County Department of Public Health, I worked to create a thriving environment for the 750,000 residents of Monroe County, as diverse in geography, people and needs as the 61st District,” Smith said.

“That kind of diversity is an opportunity to build bridges, capitalize on commonalities, and negotiate and compromise to reach our common goals and improve lives across the district. We must come together so that no voice, farmer, town, village or city in this district goes unheard or unrepresented.”

In 2017, Smith transitioned from her role in local government to serving as an activist and advocate with VOCAL-NY, where she became the organization’s first Statewide Organizer focusing on Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse. She brings to her campaign this unique combination of experience developing and administering policy at the local level, and advocacy in Albany where she has helped to win more equitable statewide legislation in key areas including housing affordability.

In the spirit of developing policy in collaboration with the community, Kim’s campaign will begin a series of listening sessions that will take place across the 61st District. These sessions are for community members to meet Kim and talk about the issues that matter most, all are welcome to attend.

The first Listening Session was held in Amherst on Dec. 19th at the Eggertsville-Snyder Library.

Genesee County residents can attend the session in Batavia on Jan. 7th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Gallery Room at the Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St.

The tour continues in Rochester on Jan. 14th from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Arnett Library. Additional dates and locations are being scheduled and will be posted on her website.

To learn more about Kim and her campaign, please visit: www.kimsmithforsenate.com or email the campaign at: [email protected].