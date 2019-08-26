Local Matters

August 26, 2019 - 12:57pm

Kiss concert: A Canadian man was the only person arrested

posted by Billie Owens in Kiss, darien lake performing arts center, crime, news.

From the Genesee County Sheriff's Office:

One person was arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the Kiss concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Friday, Aug. 23.

Richard Quesnelle, age 51, of Carl Road, Port Colborne, Ontario, Canada, arrested for second-degree harassment after allegedly pushing another patron to the ground. 

He is due in Darien Town Court on Sept. 3 to answer the charge.

