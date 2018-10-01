KISS THIS visits Foxprowl Tuesday and appears in concert at Batavia Downs next week

KISS THIS photo from Batavia Downs.

KISS THIS -- the East Coast's premiere KISS tribute band, based in Buffalo, will be the stars of a meet-and-greet photo op in full regalia at Foxprowl Collectables on Tuesday (Oct. 2).

Its members are Kevin Blakita - Paul Stanley (Starchild), John Jeffrey - Ace Frehley (Spaceman), Julius Giambelluca - Eric Carr (the Fox), Bradley Heath - Eric Singer (The Catman), Taylor Stursa - Gene Simmons (The Demon).

Fans are welcome to do some "KISSmas" shopping early since all KISS collectibles will be 10 percent off during the band's brief store visit -- from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Foxprowl relocated to its old digs, at 440 Ellicott St. in the City of Batavia.

Also, KISS THIS will appear in concert Saturday Oct. 13 at Batavia Downs. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 7 p.m.; concert starts at 8. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

